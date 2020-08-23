Tory Lanez’s IG Page Concurs to Post that Justified the Attack on Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has yet to speak up ever since Megan Thee Stallion revealed him as the man who shot her in the leg during an altercation.

In case you missed it: Megan recently called out Tory after many weeks of enduring bullying from people who blamed her for getting shot. The rapper said she had declined to say who pulled the trigger because she felt it was okay to protect a black man and also because of her concerns with America’s police system. But she no longer felt the need to be silent and this is because Tory’s team allegedly have been slandering her on the blogs.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” she said on Instagram Live. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

She also shut down the claims that she physically assaulted Lanez during their argument which had nothing to do with Kylie Jenner, as some people had claimed.

“I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.’ No I wasn’t,” she continued. “You shot me.”

You can read all about that here.

Many celebrities have come forward to declare their support for Megan, while fans continue to flood Tory’s page, demanding a statement from him.

Rather that address the call out, his Instagram handle chose to concur on a violent post that blamed Megan for the shooting.

Check it out below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

