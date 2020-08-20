Tory Lanez will Allegedly Be Charged for Assault by L.A County in Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

TMZ reports that the L.A. County D.A.’s Office is considering reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee shooting.

As per the outlet, an additional charge of felony assault with a firearm will be levelled against the Canadian rapper along with the possession of a firearm charge already against him.

Prosecutors are requesting additional investigation into the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident which occurred back in July after the ‘Savage’ rapper said she was shot back in back of her feet as she exited the SUV she was riding in with Tory.

Lanez was initially arrested after the incident but only charged with possession of a firearm.

Sources close to Tory Lanez say if charged,he will likely tag the incident as an accidental shooting, stating that there were mitigating circumstances.

However, charging him might have gotten a little more difficult because of what Megan said hours earlier on Tuesday in an Instagram post

She had shared gruesome images of her feet after being shot and revealed that she had her back to the SUV when she was shot in the heel. This would mean she didn’t see who shot at her.

Lanez was previously arrested and booked for possession of a concealed weapon; the handgun cops say they found in the vehicle and now he may be in the crosshairs criminally for the shooting itself.

