Tory Lanez & T-Pain “Jerry Sprunger”

“Jerry Sprunger,” produced by Papí Yerr, will appear on the fifth installment of Lanez’s Chixtape series, set to drop Nov. 15. The project will deliver 16 tracks and include guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, and Ashanti, who also appears on the Chixtape 5 cover art.

The Canadian artist teased the record in early December 2018, when he posted a video of T-Pain’s first reaction to the track. Let’s just say, Teddy was more than pleased: “Somebody get CSI Miami on the phone, there’s a body on a street,” T-Pain enthusiastically said upon hearing the cut. The song sample’s T-Pain’s single “I’m Sprung,” off the rapper’s 2005 debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga.

Check it out below: