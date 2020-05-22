Tory Lanez Reveals He Didn’t Graduate High School

Confession time: Tory Lanez is also a high school dropout.

The Canadian singer revealed this in a Twitter post in which he congratulated his colleague, Quavo, who has officially earned a high school diploma.

CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin can’t believe u finished high school,” said an emotional Tory in his post, adding, “I wish I would have got passed 10th grade.”

While he riddled his post with heartfelt emojis, the Quarantine Radio host didn’t clarify whether he plans to pursue academic dreams in the future.

