Tory Lanez Reveals He Didn’t Graduate High School

Confession time: Tory Lanez is also a high school dropout.

The Canadian singer revealed this in a Twitter post in which he congratulated his colleague, Quavo, who has officially earned a high school diploma.

“CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin can’t believe u finished high school,” said an emotional Tory in his post, adding, “I wish I would have got passed 10th grade.”

While he riddled his post with heartfelt emojis, the Quarantine Radio host didn’t clarify whether he plans to pursue academic dreams in the future.

Check him out below:

CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin can’t believe u finished high school … I wish I would have got passed 10th grade 🧐😫🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) May 22, 2020

