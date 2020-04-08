Tory Lanez Rants After Instagram Suspends His X-Rated Live Broadcasts

Tory Lanez called out Instagram after the app blocked him from hosting his Quarantine Radio show which is notorious for featuring fans twerking or deepthroating phallic toys.

The rapper said the platform had revoked his live streaming privileges until March 14, and he included a screenshot of an app message that read: “Based on previous use use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action … We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community.”

Lanez captioned the post, “THEY DIDN’T WANT ME TO WIN”—a reference to the broadcasts’ record-breaking viewership.

And that came after he had created a new Instagram page specifically for Quarantine Radio. But it wasn’t long before that account was also stripped of its Live capabilities.

“This is crazy at this point … I had 350k live, Instagram cut me off,” Lanez said in a subsequent video. “I made a whole brand new page n***as ain’t never heard of … I just got to 100,000, Instagram shut me off.”

Lanez has since launched the hashtag #FreeTory in an attempt to speed up Quarantine Radio’s return.

