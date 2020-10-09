Tory Lanez Has Been Charged with Felony Assault in Connection to Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

A court has finally charged Tory Lanez with a felony assault charge in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The charge against the Canadian rapper was announced in a statement on Thursday, October 8, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s office revealed that Tory Lanez has been charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, alongside strong allegations of inflicting great bodily harm on fellow rapper, Megan Thee Stallion during the alleged incident.

Lanez is scheduled to be arraigned before the court on Saturday, October 10, and if convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Recall that Megan Thee Stallion accussed Tory Lanez of shooting her in both feet back in August and had to undergo surgery to take the bullets out.

This was following weeks of speculation from fans and silence from Megan after a party in Hollywood Hills in July.

However, Tory Lanez denied the accusation with the release of his new album, “Daystar”.

In the diss track,”Money Over Fallouts,” he addressed the shooting allegations and claimed that “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting.”

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on an affidavit knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest trying to keep this shit 200 with you, shorty, I can prove it.”

