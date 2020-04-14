Tory Lanez Embarrasses IK Ogbonna on Instagram Live: Watch

Finally, someone has called IK Ogbonna to order and folks are having a field, laughing over this.

The Nollywood actor has a penchant for flooding American celebrities’ Instagram Live sessions with emojis of the Nigerian flag. At first, it felt cute, but then some fans considered as absolute nuisance, especially because the flags are often three-to-four lines long.

Fans called IK’s attention to this, but he did not react. And yesterday, when he flooded Tory’s Instagram Live, the Canadian star immediately noticed, paused his music and called him out in the harshest way possible, twice.

Watch the funny clips below:

And here’s what folks think:

