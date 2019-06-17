Tory Lanez Accuses Music Video Directors of Colourism

Tory Lanez took to his Instagram yesterday to allege that while on a music video shoot, the directors tried to substitute a woman with a darker complexion for a lighter-skinned woman.

From the B-T-S video, the Canadian artist is being filmed for Nafe Smallz’s “Good Love” video, and a black woman is seen dancing next to him, but it looks like whoever is behind the camera motions for her to be replaced with a fairer black woman.

Which was why Lanez stopped the shoot and brought the original woman back onto the set, while telling the lighter-skinned woman that she’s beautiful. Filming then resumes with the original woman.

Tory included an impassioned caption with the video, writing that his experience is a continuous issue in the entertainment industry. He writes, “As a black man, Sometimes I’m going to joke about the black community just like we all do. BUT WHAT IM NOT GOING TO DO IS ALLOW ANY OF THESE DIRECTORS TO DE-VALUE OUR BLACK WOMEN,” adding that he’s seen directors “swap out our women of color for women of lighter complexion, or women with straighter hair ETC.”

He ends the caption saying, “IT IS OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS ARTIST TO STAND UP AND NOT LET THIS HAPPEN … it’s BEEN time to embrace our woman of color.”

See his post below: