Tory Lanez Accused of Being Megan Thee Stallion’s Alleged Shooter

People are fingering Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Page Six reports that Lanez and Megan had a confrontation while in his car on Sunday morning prior to his arrest with him firing shots while she was outside trying to leave.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave.

“There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

“The detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting involving Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing. I’m not privilege to what the detectives have right now,” a spokesperson for the LAPD noted, declining to confirm whether Tory Lanez is a suspect and if there was a video submitted to the investigation.

As per the outlet, On Saturday night, Megan, 25 had been hanging out with Kyle Jenner and Tory Lanez in the pool just hours before police responded to a “shots fired” call outside of a Hollywood Hills home at around 4:30 a.m.

The police arrested Lanez Sunday morning when they pulled over his SUV, moments after the incident, on gun possession charges.

The rapper posted $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 13.

Megan Thee Stallion’s best friend Kelsey Nicole, who was also in the vehicle, denied that she was the one who shot Megan.

