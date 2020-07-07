Torrei Hart Calls Out 50 Cent Over “Exotic Women” Comment; He Doubles Down

50 Cent stirred a lot of public anger after he went on Lil Wayne’s show to accuse black women of being envious when black men date women outside their community.

“They get mad. They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go ‘you f*** with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?’ That s**t is exotic! That s**t look a lot different than the s**t you see in the neighborhood all of the time,” 50 Cent said in on the show, and Wayne laughed.

Reacting to this, Torrei Hart took to her Instagram to share a long video, and said in part: “Just because you have a preference doesn’t mean you have to down your lineage or where you come from. I’m so sick and tired of people tryin’ to say that black women are angry, black women are bitter. Ain’t nothing bitter about me.”

But 50 Cent, as usual, doesn’t regret his comment. “What I said is true now picture me, unaffected, unapologetic and unavailable for any other comments,” he said on his social media.

Watch Torrei’s video below.

