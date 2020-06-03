Topless Photos of Senator Leaked After She Mistakenly Strips During Video Conference Call

Topless photos of Senator Martha Lucia Micher have been leaked online after she suffered an embarrassing gaffe during a government Zoom meeting.

The 66-year-old mother of four began undressing while on a video conference call, not realising that her camera was still turned on. The moment was caught on camera by an unknown participant who took screenshots from the meeting and leaked the images online.

Senator Micher, a serving Mexican Senator, has been the subject of bullying and trolling on social media since the photos went viral. She has apologised for the embarrassing incident and is speaking out against the cyber bullying and objectification of her body.



“I am Malu Micher, and I am not ashamed to have shown part of my intimacy by accident, because it is exactly the notion that a woman is ‘just her body’ that has allowed and fomented the objectification of women against which I have always fought,” the Sun reports.

“I am a woman of 66 years of age who has breastfed four children, three of whom are today professional and responsible men, and I feel proud of my body for having nourished them.

“I am a woman who has fought for the left for almost 40 years and who has occupied various public roles in my fervent commitment for the defence of human rights, I am a woman who is not ashamed of her body, I love it and I take care of it,” she said.

The meeting was intended to discuss the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic by the National Regeneration Movement political party.

Colleagues and fellow politicians alike have come out to show solidarity with the senator.

Fellow party member Martha Tagle wrote:

“I will investigate and sanction those responsible for taking and leaking these photos. The violence to which you were subjected cannot go unpunished.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

