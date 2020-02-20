Tope Alabi Replies Trolls Who Criticised Her Dance Steps

Tope Alabi has finally addressed the viral video making rounds which shows her flexing her knowledge of the current dance steps.

The video stirred heated response from fans who felt it was disappointing for the gospel act to engage in such fun exercise. Well Alabi disagrees with them.

“I needed that dance. It was at my father’s burial,” she explained, adding that the wake keep was organised by her friends in the industry, and she needed to celebrate her father’s life. “It’s not easy to bury your father,” she said.

And she said a lot more.

See the clip below:

