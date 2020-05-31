Top Boko Haram fighter surrenders with family

A top Boko Haram/ISWAP fighter has turned himself in with his family as the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) ramps up the battle against insurgency in the north-east.

In a statement Saturday, Colonel Timothy Antigha, MNJTF Chief of Military Public Information, said on Friday, “29 May 2020 a top terrorist fighter (name withheld) abandoned the armed group and escaped with his wife and child to a location which cannot be disclosed for security reasons.

“The defector voluntarily denounced ISWAP/Boko Haram and surrendered to troops of the MNJTF.

“He disclosed that he joined ISWAP/Boko Haram in 2015 and took part in terrorist operations in Arege, Kangarwa, Metele and Mallam Fatori.”

Antigha said that responding to questions about his decision to surrender, the defector said: “Constant artillery and air bombardments have greatly affected our plans and dampened our morale.”

Continuing, he said: “More fighters are ready to surrender, but they are uncertain of what fate awaits them.”

Pressed for more answers on his personal motivation, he said: “I am not sure if our spiritual direction is correct”.

The MNJTF said it will continue to intensify the tempo of its kinetic operations on all fronts, encouraging more terrorists to reject terrorism and abandon the needless killing of innocent civilians.

