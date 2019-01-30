Top Actress Unrecognizable after Severe Beating by Her Boyfriend

A South African actress, Londiwe Ngcamu, escaped death by the skin of her teeth after she was viciously assaulted by a man suspected to be her boyfriend.

According to News 24, the actress who was hospitalized after the ugly incident said her boyfriend banged her head on the ground and used his knee and fists to hit her face as she begged for her life.

The 30-year-old mother of a two was playing the lead role in The 7 Days of War musical that was performed at the Winston Churchill Theatre recently.

She said at some point the man started punching her and kicking her in the ribs, telling her that he wanted to break them.

Read her statement; “We had just come back from the theatre after our performance and I was chilling with my cast members at the clubhouse in Sobantu, where some of our cast members who live far away stay during shows.

“At around 10.30 pm I got a call from home informing me that my baby was restless, so I had to rush home,” she said.

Ngcamu said her boyfriend had called her and offered to walk her home.

She decided to walk alone for some of the distance intending to meet the man halfway, but when they met on the road an altercation broke out between them and the man then dragged Ngcamu to his home where he beat her severely.

“When we got to his home the gate was closed and he pushed me onto the gate to open it.

“One of his friends and [that man’s] girlfriend were there but they did nothing to help me.

“They saw him beating me up but stood and watched for a while before they left.

“When we got to his room he threw me on the floor and started beating me. He banged my head on the ground and used his fists and knee to hit my face. He even used the small suitcase I had with me to hit me on my face.

“I was so scared and kept on begging him not to kill me, but he kept on going. It went on for hours.

“When he got exhausted he would lie down on his bed to rest and gather his strength, then start beating me all over again.”

The woman said at some point she realised that he had a knife and she tried to grab it.

“I can’t remember what happened to the knife but I have a huge cut on my palm and I think it was from when I grabbed the knife.

“He then pulled out an axe and asked me if I would prefer that he used the axe to slit my throat or to cut off my fingers. I thought he was going to kill me. I kept on praying, asking God to spare my life.”

She managed to grab the axe and threw it under his bed.

“While beating me up, he was shouting to one of his relatives who was in another outside building that he must help him dig my grave because he was going to kill me.

She said the man eventually fell asleep from exhaustion and she managed to escape and asked for help to get home after which she called the police for help.

Ngcamu who had sustained terrible injuries from the battery said she had sustained head injuries and was being kept in hospital as doctors feared that her kidneys might fail.

She said “I want him to be arrested so that he knows that what he did to me is not acceptable. He must never be allowed to hit another woman again and I will make sure of that.”

It’s still not clear what led to the altercation.