Toolz Weighs in on the Employing of Underage Kids as House Helps Conversation

Toolz has weighed in on a common Nigerian practice of employing underaged children as household domestic staff.

The mother of two reacted to a post by Samuel Otigba who earlier took to Twitter to posit that the practice is modern day form of slavery.

Toolz noted that people who fall in this category deserve to be in jail especially those who maltreat these kids, starve them and pay them peanuts while expecting that they take care of their own children in a kind and loving manner.

