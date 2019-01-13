Toolz Warns Friends and Family: “Please, Don’t Kiss My Baby”

Toolz is a very protective mum, and this is why she has taken to her Instagram to send out a warning to all those who intend to visit her home.

The OAP apparently has only just learned that babies can also contract herpes from adults’ body fluids, and it was why she shared a disturbing photo of an infected baby, saying: “Please, don’t kiss my baby. Please.”

This comes two weeks after https://www.olisa.tv/toolz-shares-first-photos-of-their-son-i-still-cant-believe-im-a-mummy/she took to her Instagram to share the first photos of her baby boy, with a caption in which she talked about all she endured, how she lost her first baby and becoming a mother again.

Now, she wants you all to know she intends to keep her baby safe and healthy, no matter what.

