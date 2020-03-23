Toolz Shares Rare Photo of Her Son to Celebrate Mother’s Day

Yesterday, Toolz took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming story about her motherhood journey since giving birth to her son, and how her son has made her the happiest mum.

“This picture was taken a few days after my son was born, and was also the moment when he realised I didn’t really know what I was doing. (You can see the worry on his little face) They give you the baby at the hospital, then bid you farewell with no manual at all,” she captioned the photo.

She continued, “Motherhood gave me brand new purpose. The most demanding and rewarding job I have.

I love this little man so much, and I thank God for him everyday. The joy he brings to me (us) is unexplainable, and I pray that EVERY woman that wants to, gets to experience this joy!”

