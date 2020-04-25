Toolz Reveals She’s Now a Program Director for Beat FM

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Toolz Reveals She’s Now a Program Director for Beat FM

Congratulations to Toolz!

The media personality, whose real name is Tolu Oniru, took to her social media yesterday to announce that she has now been appointed as Program Director at the famous Beat FM radio station. And this comes after years of putting in the work with the company.

“Grateful for new opportunities, new journeys, challenges and much more!” she tweeted.

Check out her post below:

Related Posts

Halle Berry Reveals Why She Shaved Her Daughter’s Hair

April 25, 2020

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg Troll Trump Over Disinfectant Comments

April 25, 2020

Forbes Says Kanye West Is Officially a Billionaire; Rapper Calls Them Out

April 25, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *