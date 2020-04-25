Toolz Reveals She’s Now a Program Director for Beat FM

Congratulations to Toolz!

The media personality, whose real name is Tolu Oniru, took to her social media yesterday to announce that she has now been appointed as Program Director at the famous Beat FM radio station. And this comes after years of putting in the work with the company.

“Grateful for new opportunities, new journeys, challenges and much more!” she tweeted.

Check out her post below:

Grateful for new opportunities, new journeys, challenges and much more!#Thankful ❤ pic.twitter.com/VdgQeK2xWx — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

