Toolz Response to Fan Who Criticised Her Outfit Will Make You Laugh

Toolz Oniru-Demuren rarely responds to criticisms on her Instagram, but yesterday she replied a fan who had a lot to say about her outfit.

It all started after the OAP shared her latest photos. And while many people had kind things to say, one fan hopped criticised her for not “tucking” her breasts in for her husband.

“Sweetheart, my husband took the picture,” Toolz told the righteous woman, adding, “You should see the outfit I am wearing next, you will be seeing the top of my ribcage!!!”

Swipe to see the exchange: