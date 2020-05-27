Toolz Oniru felt a ‘type of way’ when her staff asked that her entire salary be transferred to her church.

While the OAP has no problem with religion, she wondered how people who give all their meagre salaries to their churches survive afterward.

“One of my staff just asked that I transfer her entire salary to her church. She’s free to do what she wants to of course, but it does make me feel some type of way,” she wrote, and when a follower explained the importance of the ‘first fruit’, Toolz asked: “Your whole salary? How are you supposed to survive?”

Then she went ahead to retweet a comment that claimed “so many of these churches are primarily money hoovers for the pastors in charge of them.”

And when a fan accused her of being against charity, she replied: “Firstly, not walking around with cash is how I make sure I don’t overspend. Secondly, I work with lots of different charities, but don’t feel like I need to post about it on social media.”

