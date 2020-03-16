Toolz Oniru Removes Husband’s Name From IG After Sharing Cryptic Post

Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru has removed her husband Tunde Demuren’s name from her Instagram page. She is now just Toolz.

Fans noticed the interesting change after the OAP shared a cryptic post in which she talked about flying solo. “Those who fly solo have the strongest wings,” said Toolz in the post.

Although the couple are still following each other on Instagram, fans also noticed that she had deleted her fourth traditional wedding anniversary post which she shared on January 30.

However, neither Toolz nor Tunde had addressed this speculation as at press time.

See the post that got everything talking:

 

