Toolz Oniru Demuren Twerks up a Storm in Labour Ward

Toolz Oniru Demuren welcomed her second child, a boy, with her husband of 4 years, Captain Tunde Demuren earlier this week.

The new mum took to Instagram to share a video of events unfolding before the birth of her child.

In the video which she posted on her Instagram page, Toolz twerked up a storm to DMW Mayorkun’s hit song, ‘Geng’ before labour pains put an end to her shenanigans.

The OAP who was dressed in a hospital gown alongside a mask, revealed that she she was awaiting the results of her Covid-19 test when she decided to put her booty to work.

See video below.

