Toolz Oniru Demuren Shares Glimpse of Her Newborn Son

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Toolz Oniru Demuren Shares Glimpse of Her Newborn Son

On air personality, Toolz Oniru Demuren has shared a glimpse of what her newborn son looks like.

The ‘Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz’ co-host, took to her Instagram page to share the picture which caught the lower part of her face on camera as well as the upper part of her second son’s face.

Like his older brother, Asher, who was dubbed chairman by his parents, the new baby has been dubbed ‘The General’ in keeping with family tradition.

Toolz Oniru Demuren captioned the sweet mother and son shot introducing the newest addition to the family,

“The General aka Oluwafikayomi Eli Ikponmwosa

View this post on Instagram

The GENERAL aka Oluwafikayomi Eli Ikponmwosa

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo) on

,

Related Posts

Tweeps Drag Akon and Hosts of The Real for Saying Singer Brought Electricity to Africa

August 11, 2020

Justin Timberlake Signs Infidelity Clause After Last Year’s Cheating Scandal

August 11, 2020

This Toke Makinwa x Mr. Macaroni’s Skit Has Got Everyone Talking

August 11, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply