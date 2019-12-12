Toolz Oniru-Demuren Shares First Photo of Her Son, Asher

Happy birthday to Toolz Oniru-Demuren’s son, Asher, who turns a year old today!

The proud mum took to her Instagram to shared her adorable bundle’s photos, with a caption in which she talked about her journey, her pregnancy, and giving birth to her first child to Tunde Demuren.

She wrote:

“On the 12th December last year at 9.24am, my prince was born.

The are no words to describe how much you mean to us. You bring us so much joy and we thank God for you every day.

Thank you for bringing me a new purpose; thank you for making me a better person; thank you for being one of the best things to ever happen to me, and above all thank you for choosing me to be your mum.

I love you to the moon and back, and my daily prayer for you is for God to always keep and protect you, and that you live up to your name – ASHER.

Asher means happy, fortunate and blessed.

May you be HAPPY, and may you bring HAPPINESS to everyone around you.

May you be FORTUNATE, and may you bring GOOD FORTUNE to everyone around you.

May you always be BLESSED, and may you bring BLESSINGS to everyone around you.

Happy 1st birthday my baby. Love you always ❤❤❤❤”