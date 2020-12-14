Toolz Oniru-Demuren Shares Adorable Video of Son Receiving His Birthday Gift

Toolz Oniru-Demuren will do anything to make her kids happy so it was a no-brainer that she would grant her son’s birthday wish.

The OAP and mum of two boys shared an adorable video of her son, Asher, aka Chairman as his parents presented him with his 2nd year birthday gift; a customised Mercedes Benz.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren wrote,

“Chairman is 2!!

“Thanking God for a great weekend! I’m so extra when it comes to my kids…but making my babies happy is one of the most important things for me now”.

Like a disciplined young man, Asher was seen taking care of his brand new automobile in the Video, evidence that he loves his gift.

