Toolz Oniru-Demuren Reveals She Took Covid-19 Test 6 Times During Pregnancy

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is a proud mother of two sons and has shared that being pregnant during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic was no walk in the park.

The media personality who welcomed her second son, Eli, fondly dubbed ‘General’ back in July, revelaed that she took the Covid-19 test six times before birthing her son, and thankfully, the result always turned out negative.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren stated that being pregnant during the crazy Covid period was scary, especially because she was traveling a lot during that time and also had to be in the hospital.

Toolz is however grateful to God that it worked out in the end despite her fears, worries and being sick when ‘General’ came.

