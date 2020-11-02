Toolz Oniru-Demuren Launches Clothing Line for Plus Sizes

Toolz Oniru-Demuren has added another business to her growing empire; a clothing line.
The Beat FM OAP and mother of two, revealed the news via her Instagram page on Monday, November 3, 2020.
The clothing line– Sablier which metamorphosed from her lingerie line of the same name which she started in 2018, will carry very affordable designs for women within UK sizes 14-24.
Speaking on how she birthed her line, Toolz Oniru-Demuren noted that she was ready to pull the plug on the initial lingerie line after facing a number of hurdles as is common with starting a business especially with the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, a month to birthing her second son, she decided to give Sablier one more push. She got in touch with suppliers for a small yet fabulous collection and voilà, two months after the birth of her son, there was a photo shoot to show the work done behind the scene.
Read her story below.
When I initially started @shopsablier in 2018, the idea was always to have a curvy/plus clothing soon after. However as every business person knows, you will likely encounter lots of hurdles as an entrepreneur. Late last year, I was so frustrated with everything and was contemplating shutting down the business…then Covid happened, and I was really ready to pull the plug. Fast forward to a month or so before I had the General, something strong kept urging me to give Sablier one more push. Something very strange happens to me when I'm pregnant, I become fearless, my spirit is energised and my sense of YOLO is extremely strong lol. I was able to source suppliers for this small (but fabulous) collection, and I did this shoot about 2 months after I had the General. I was sooo self conscious about my post baby body, but I'm thankful that God sent me a team that eventually got me looking SNATCHED. Sorry for the essay! Anyway I'm glad I didn't give up, and I'm super excited to announce that my very affordable Sablier clothing line will launch on Wednesday 4th November!!! Prices are from N6500 in UK sizes 14 to 24!! Come and buy my market ooo!!! Thank you to an incredible team for helping to ❤❤bring my vision to life. Video filmed and edited by: @theoladayo Creative Direction/Styling: @s.b.youme Make up: @heavenessencebeauty Hair (Provided and styled by) @vannitudeshair Music mixed by: @smirk.wav #Sablier #EmbraceYourBeautiful #CurvyGirlsRock #PlusFashion