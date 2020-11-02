Toolz Oniru-Demuren Launches Clothing Line for Plus Sizes

Toolz Oniru-Demuren has added another business to her growing empire; a clothing line.

The Beat FM OAP and mother of two, revealed the news via her Instagram page on Monday, November 3, 2020.

The clothing line– Sablier which metamorphosed from her lingerie line of the same name which she started in 2018, will carry very affordable designs for women within UK sizes 14-24.

Speaking on how she birthed her line, Toolz Oniru-Demuren noted that she was ready to pull the plug on the initial lingerie line after facing a number of hurdles as is common with starting a business especially with the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, a month to birthing her second son, she decided to give Sablier one more push. She got in touch with suppliers for a small yet fabulous collection and voilà, two months after the birth of her son, there was a photo shoot to show the work done behind the scene.

Read her story below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

