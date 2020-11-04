Toolz Oniru-Demuren Gobsmacked by the Reality of School Fees

Toolz Oniru-Demuren is happy to send her oldest off to school but isn’t that excited about the huge financial responsibility that comes with it.

The Beat FM OAP and mother of two boys was left gobsmacked after she found out the huge cost of school fees they are expected to pay for her son, Asher aka Chairman.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren took to Instagram to complain noting that she was unaware that this was the case as people didn’t break down the school fees situation to her.

The clothier who is set to launch her line come November 6, 2020, disclosed that with the way things are, Chairman might get to go to school then do the honour of tutoring his younger brother, General when he gets back home.

