Toolz Oniru Clashes With Vile Men Over Rape: ‘Are You a Wild Animal?’

Toolz Oniru rarely brawls with trolls on social media, but she couldn’t ignore when some hopped into her mentions and tried to make excuses for rapists.

It all started with the call for #JusticeForUwa, and later more reports of women who stepped out to call out celebrities for allegedly raping them.

Reacting to this, Toolz noted how rape jokes have ruined the psyche of many men, given them the excuse to violate women’s bodies. “Jokes about rape are not funny,” she said with plenty exclamations.

And when a Twitter comedian MKO the Comedian tried to shift the blame on women, Toolz read him for filth. “Get the hell off my page with that BS. If you can’t control your sexual urges, you should be castrated simple. Are you a wild animal?” she said.

She continued in a different post: “I hate having these conversations! All these scumbag rape apologists always try to put blame on the victim as opposed to placing the blame solely on the rapists.”

See the heated exchange below:

JOKES ABOUT RAPE ARE NOT FUNNY!!!! — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 3, 2020

Are you not able to control yourself? Even if she's naked, you have no right over her body. When you're not a child with no concept of self-control! https://t.co/RJ5WFxXCJP — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 3, 2020

Are you mad or are you just insane? https://t.co/nuBID9jO1j — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 3, 2020

Get the hell off my page with that BS. If you can't control your sexual urges, you should be castrated simple. Are you a wild animal? https://t.co/BFDunURiOW — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 3, 2020

Are you a rapist? You sound like one! https://t.co/1ZPWYtAvZP — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) June 3, 2020

