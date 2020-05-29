Toolz Oniru and Tunde Demuren Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts

Congratulations to Toolz Oniru and her husband Tunde Demuren!

Yesterday, the power couple took to their social media to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, their posts captioned with the most heartwarming words for each other.

Demuren wrote:

4 Years don waka/ we still dey carry go/nobody go solo🎶🎶🎵🎼🎼
Love you T #Tsquared4Eternity

And Toolz topped it off with a dose of sweetness, saying:

You’re the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life 🤣
Happy Anniversary Daddy Chairman!
Love you fierce!

The couple share a son, Asher.

