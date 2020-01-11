Toolz Celebrates 10 Years in the Media Industry: ‘Grateful for Everything!’

Toolz has taken to her Instagram share the plaque she received from her colleagues in celebration of her 10th year in the media industry.

She wrote: ” I’ve been in this industry for a second phewww! Who would’ve thought that my first ever radio gig would last this long??

Grateful for everything!!”

Then she went on to thank all those who supported her, including her employer and owner of Beat FM–Chris Ubosi, saying: “Thank you Megalectrics @thebeat999fm @chrisubosi @dayjeea (aka Terrorist).”

See her post below: