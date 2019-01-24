Too Late to Fold: INEC Rejects Ezekwesili’s Withdrawal from Presidential Race

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the withdrawal of Dr Oby Ezekwesili from next month’s presidential election, saying it is too late for any candidate to withdraw from the polls.

Ezekwesili, the candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), had caused a stir by announcing her withdrawal Thursday, saying she wanted to give room for a strong coalition candidate.

But reacting in a statement, Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, said November 17 was the last date for withdrawal.

“It is impossible for any presidential candidate to withdraw from the race now. According to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 General Elections, the last day for withdrawal by candidates or replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties was 17th November, 2018 for Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“The deadline for Ezekwesili or any candidate in that category to withdraw or be replaced has passed,” he said.

Section 35 of the electoral act, which gives deadline from withdrawal from any election, states: “A candidate may withdraw his candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the Commission not later than 45 days to the election.”

Ezekwesili’s withdrawal has continued to generate negative reaction across the board, with her party accusing her of using it as a negotiating chip for the position of Finance Minister.

The party also demanded a return of all campaign donations within Nigeria and abroad, threatening to file a suit against her in the case of a default.