Tonye Cole Calls Out Nigerian Man for ‘Disrespecting’ Prof. Wole Soyinka

Tonye Cole has taken to his Instagram to call out an unnamed who he said disrespected Prof. Wole Soyinka.

According to the businessman, trouble started after he boarded a flight and shared greetings with the famous Nobel Prize winner, who then took a window seat. But then another man showed up, demanding the same window seat which was actually booked for him.

Apparently, the unnamed man refused to choose another seat and Prof. Soyinka had to move to the aisle, and to Cole, this was a disrespect to the elderly professor who is one of Nigeria’s greatest minds.

“I couldn’t understand how we got to this point where we no longer have respect for elders, even if are so ignorant of the great global personalities in our midst,” Cole said, adding, “Is it too much to ask that an elderly man be allowed to remain in a seat allotted to you in the same business class cabin and the same row?”

And he said a lot more.

See his post below: