Tony Elumelu hosts Patoranking in Lagos [Photos]

The Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, has played host to the reggae-dancehall singer, Patrick Okorie, better known as Patoranking.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elumelu hosted Patoranking on Friday at the headquarters of Heirs Holdings, a family-owned investment company, in Lagos.

The foundation, in a tweet, said the ‘Girlie-o’ Albarka crooner shared his story of “resilience, commitment and the need to give back.”

The power meeting comes weeks after Patoranking subtly disclosed that his bank account has hit the magic 10 digits.

Taking to IG, the energetic performer posted a photo of himself with the caption “from a milli to a billi”.

Now he’s in good company.

At the Foundation today, @patorankingfire shared his story of resilience, commitment and the need to give back. Doesn’t this story sound like our Founder's, @TonyOElumelu? Tell us what you think. #TEF2020 #africanentrepreneurs pic.twitter.com/0ZZoob6iFS — Tony Elumelu FDN (@TonyElumeluFDN) February 21, 2020