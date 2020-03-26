Tony Awards to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

THR is reporting that the Tony Awards is being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic to a later date to be announced once Broadway reopens.

Per the outlet, this confirmation comes after two weeks of uncertainty, in which it had become increasingly clear that the awards ceremony, along with its eligibility cutoff date of April 23 and scheduled nominations announcement of April 28, would have to be pushed back.

“The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner,” said a statement Wednesday from the Tonys, which are presented by trade organizations the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

We will return with more updates.