Tony Award-Winning Actress, Ann Reinking, Dies at 71

Ann Reinking is dead.

According to THR, the Tony Award-winning star who appeared in Chicago, Annie and All That Jazz, died on Saturday while seeing her family in Seattle.

This was confirmed by her manager, Lee Gross. Also, dancer and choreographer Christopher Dean, who teaches Reinking’s great niece, announced the death in a Facebook post on Monday.

“The lights on Broadway are forever more dim this morning and there is one less star in the sky,” he said. “The good news is that heaven has the very best choreographer on earth now. Thank you Ann for having the most profound impact on my career. We are even more blessed by the entire Reinking family who have welcomed us in and been a huge part of our lives this past year. The world will miss Ann so much!! The angels are all singing ‘We got Annie!!'”

A bit about Ann:

Born in Seattle, Washington and trained as a ballet dancer, Reinking made her Broadway debut in 1969 in Cabaret after moving to New York just a few years earlier. She caught the attention of choreographer and director Bob Fosse, who would become her mentor as well as a romantic partner, while appearing as a chorus performer in 1972’s Pippin. She earned her first Tony nomination as Joan of Arc in 1975’s Goodtime Charley and soon landed major roles, replacing Donna McKechnie as Cassie in A Chorus Line (1976) and Gwen Verdon as Roxie Hart in Chicago (1977). She earned her second Tony nomination in 1978 for Fosse’s Dancin’.

You ca read more about her here.

She was 71.

