Tonto Dikeh’s Former Bestie Reveals She Received N3m From Olakunle Churchill

Blessing Osom has taken to her Instagram to announce the gift she received from Olakunle Churchill.

The socialite who was Tonto Dikeh’s best friend described Churchill as a ‘good man’ while also thanking him for transferring the sum of N3 million into her account.

She said:

“Chai somebody wake me up. Like seriously, 3m Naira Birthday gift????? Swipe And you didn’t call at all to tell me???? Kai Bros am so so grateful. Just saw the Alert, God in heaven will bless you, May God Bless you for me, you’re truly a good man. The world is yet to know how good your heart i. Am grateful. Thank you, Guys pls Tag this good man and thank him for me. no matter the negative things people say about you, God keeps Raising you higher.”

And in the video she shared, she is spotted with Rosy Meurer, Churchill’s former personal assistant, who was accused of having an affair with Churchill, leading to the end of his marriage to Tonto Dikeh.

Check out the post and video below: