Tonto Dikeh’s Former Bestie Blessing Osom Mocks Her on Instagram

Blessing Osom is having a tie of her life mocking Tonto Dikeh on Instagram.

Recall that days ago, the socialite posted a screenshot of her bank alert claiming that Dikeh’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill gifted her N3 million. This struck a nerve and fans of the actress have since been dragging Osom on her Instagram.

Now, the socialite, believing that it is Dikeh behind some of those accounts, have more vitriol to spill. “I feel so sorry for you. It is only a short while before people know who you are,” Osom said, and in another comment, she added, “Keep crying while I enjoy the cash.”

See the exchange below: