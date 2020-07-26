Tonto Dikeh’s Ex- Husband, Olakunle Churchill Captures Loyalty in One Shot

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Tonto Dikeh’s Ex- Husband, Olakunle Churchill Captures Loyalty in One Shot

Olakunle Churchill has captured what loyai means to him in one very succinct picture.

The businessman and philanthropist who was formerly married to actress, Tonto Dikeh with whom he shares a son, noted how important loyalty is in both business and personal life.

Sharing a shot of beautiful actress, Rosey Meurer to drive home his point, he captioned a photo of himself and the actress raising their glasses in a toast and captioned it;

“Loyalty is important in both business and our personal lives.

We guess Rosy Meurer perfectly captures this for Olakunle Churchill.

, ,

Related Posts

Naya Rivera’s Ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey Speaks up for the First Time Since Her Tragic Death

July 26, 2020

Angela Okorie is in Love and Engaged to New Man

July 26, 2020

Ciara Shares First Picture of Her Newborn Son

July 26, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply