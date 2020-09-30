Tonto Dikeh Warns Vendors Gifting Her Stuff not to Expect to Be Tagged

Tonto Dikeh has issued a note of warning to vendors who gift her their products to quit expecting to be tagged on her page whenever she wears the items.

The actress and philanthropist who revealed that she received over 40 outfits/products from about 20 different vendors in just one day, sounded the note of warning on Instagram, stating that a tag from her is a N1.5 million favour.

While expressing gratitude for the gifts she received, the mother of one noted that her page is a business page and if the idea of the gift is for a tag, then she would rather pay for the item.

However, it is for the sake of acknowledgement/awareness of her brand and the vendors’, then her thank you is more than enough.

