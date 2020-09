Tonto Dikeh is urging everyone to remember that our parents are getting older and tired as the days go by.

The mother of one and philanthropist shared an Instagram post which spoke to this particular issue. She noted that many people become too busy and as such are guilty of neglect of the older generation.

Tonto Dikeh stated that her post was a reminder to everyone so that we don’t fall into the trap of life keeping us too busy for the ones we love.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook