Tonto Dikeh Threatens Violence on Fans Insulting her for Speaking on George Floyd’s Murder

Tonto Dikeh is set to ‘shift anyone’s eyes with slap’ if you insult her.

The actress and philanthropist not one to shy away from controversy, took to social media to speak on the ongoing rage in America regarding the murder of unarmed black man, George Floyd.

She however came under heavy attack from fans who berated her for not speaking on the current hashtag #Justice4Tina, a trend seeking justice for 16-year-old Tina murdered by a trigger happy policeman in Iyana Oworo area of Lagos State.

Tonto Dikeh confessed that she was unaware of the movement. She then proceeded to speak on it but however threatened fans who insulted her with bodily harm.

