Tonto Dikeh Steady Dishing Out Wisdom Nuggets on Love and Success

Tonto Dikeh is aspiring to inspire with a few of Instagram quotes this fine Friday.

The actress and mother of one first off, made it known that in the journey of love, someone’s past is of little consequence to her given that she wasn’t there and is only relating with the individual based on what she sees now.

The host and philanthropist encouraged people to mid their business when it comes to matters of the heart.

In another post, the 34-year-old warned fans about coveting other people’s achievements, stating that there’s always a background story to success and some people may not survive what others went through to get to where they are.

