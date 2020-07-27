Tonto Dikeh Speaks on Forgiveness and Personal Growth in New Post

Tonto Dikeh is clearing the way for her own personal growth.
The actress and mother of one shared that she has forgiven anybody who hurt her deliberately or unknowingly in the past so as to make room for her personal growth.
The philanthropist noted that she deserves the good things of life and also accepts the gift of forgiveness not because she is asking for forgiveness in return from people but in order to receive forgiveness from God.
Tonto Dikeh was however quick to note that her dishing out forgiveness doesn’t mean she’s stupid or seeking reconnection with people who have hurt her in the past.
See her post below.
YES, I SAID WHAT I SAID.. I forgive every single person who tried to hurt me(Knowingly and Unknowingly). I deserve all the good things of life so yes I do accept the gift of forgiveness.. Yes you may not DESERVE/Or asked for my forgiveness but I’m giving it anyways not for your sake but FOR MY GROWTH.. Because I love myself so much, I am giving myself a chance to also be forgiven by my Heavenly Father!! Ooo No I AINT asking for forgiveness in return, NEVER EVER WILL.. I am doing the right thing just for ME PERIOD!! ALTHOUGH MY FORGIVENESS DONT MEAN I AM STUPID, NOT ALL FORGIVENESS NEEDS RECONNECTION.. #KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #TONTODIKEH #MRMOM