Tonto Dikeh Speaks on Forgiveness and Personal Growth in New Post

Tonto Dikeh is clearing the way for her own personal growth.

The actress and mother of one shared that she has forgiven anybody who hurt her deliberately or unknowingly in the past so as to make room for her personal growth.

The philanthropist noted that she deserves the good things of life and also accepts the gift of forgiveness not because she is asking for forgiveness in return from people but in order to receive forgiveness from God.

Tonto Dikeh was however quick to note that her dishing out forgiveness doesn’t mean she’s stupid or seeking reconnection with people who have hurt her in the past.

See her post below.

