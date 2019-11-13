Tonto Dikeh Speaks About Femi Otedola’s N5bn Donation to DJ Cuppy’s Foundation

Tonto Dikeh wishes her father is rich.

The actress took to her Instagram to share her thought about Femi Otedola’s decision to donate N5 billion to his daughter DJ Cuppy’s foundation toward the north-east of Nigeria intervention effort.

It is worthy to also note that Aliko Dangote donated N100 million to Cuppy’s foundation, too.

While many people have celebrated this philanthropic acts, Dikeh wishes her own father was as wealthy as these men, and she also had some thoughts about Otedola donation.

“11 years in foundation spending my own money without help,” she said, adding, “las las it’s who has money not who has passion. God bless Otedola for the next generation he is about to bless. I just wish you bless them also thru other working foundations.”

See the post below: