Tonto Dikeh Slams Anita Joseph Over Rape Support Video

Tonto Dikeh has taken Anita Joseph to school after the latter encouraged and supported men who rape their wives.

The shocking drama started yesterday when Anita Joseph took to her Instagram to talk about a friend who was raped by her husband and who wanted to report the incident to the police. But Anita dismissed the woman’s trauma, before going on to say that men have the right to their wives’ bodies and have the rights to demand sex even when the women say no.

“Which one be say your husband rape you, are you mad?” said the dense actress, and even when her own husband tried to disagree with her because, no means no, no matter your relationship with the person demanding sex, Anita still insisted.

Watch the shocking video here.

Many people have since called out the actress for encouraging rape, and one of those who are schooling her is Tonto Dikeh.

“Anita its 2000% possible for a husband can rape a wife…. RAPE IS SEX WITH OUT CONSENT, you can be Raped by your spouse,” she told Anita, adding, “I work with @naptipnigeria and I believe we have a big job in sensitizing the public on RAPE.”

See her reaction below:

