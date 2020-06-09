Tonto Dikeh Shows off Mercedes Benz Gift, Says Her Cars Now Total Six in Number

Tonto Dikeh is having the time of her life!

The actress who clocks 35 today has been receiving gifts from left, right and centre.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of one show listed all her achievements in the year under review and showed off the latest gift she received- A black Mercedes C 300.

With this new’German machine’ added to her garage, Tonto Dikeh confirmed that she now has a total of six cars.

“@pretiwomannn 🙈🙈🙈🙈 (What in Gods name will I be doing with 6cars? My God of over Do has done it again..

Thanks sweetheart nahhh I never experrret.. #CAR NO.6”, she captioned the video.

