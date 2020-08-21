Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh Shares News of Political Appointment, Calls 2020 Her Best Year Yet

Despite the economic downturn and global pandemic that has trailed the year 2020, Tonto Dikeh is winning still.

The actress and philanthropist took to Instagram to share the news of her political appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On her Instagram story, the mother of one revealed that she has been appointed as the Director of Socials and Empowerment for the Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitisation (CYMS).

Tonto Dikeh showed off her complimentary card and revealed she would be getting her official plate number very soon.

She reiterated that she has been blessed in the year 2020 beyond her 34 years on earth and the appointment is confirmation.

Congratulations to her!

