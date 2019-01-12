Tonto Dikeh Says She’s “Celibate” After Posting Baby Bump Video

Tonto Dikeh has taken to her page to shut down the speculations that she is pregnant again, and this comes hours after she triggered the internet with was seemed to be a baby bump video.

In case you missed it: the actress posted the video from a ceremony she attended yesterday and also a photo of herself and her son King, in which she talked about them missing their step daddy.

“All we can think about is how much we miss stepdaddy. Our lives changed meeting you,” she said.

However, she now denies the pregnancy claims.

“I posted a pic of me rubbing my stomach. I posted the fat burger I was about to eat. So I aint pregnant. I am simply overfed,” she said, adding, “I invented the wed and born in secrecy, guys. So, how am I gonno flaunt my pregnancy(sic). Nahh. I’m celibate.”

