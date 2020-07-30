Tonto Dikeh Reveals Don Jazzy and Tee Billz Saved Her Life When She was Suicidal

Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she was suicidal some 9/10 years ago but thankfully, she found a reason to live.
The actress shared this via social media as she posted a video of the late Izuchukwu Madubueze, the US based creative designer who shot himself dead after he was called out by a Twitter Influencer, Nanichi Anese in a case of sexual harassment.
Tonto stated in her post that at that time, the pain she felt was excruciating and she thought death would be the answer.
She credited the timely intervention of Don Jazzy and Tee Billz for rescuing her from that situation and revealed that she prays’ for them everyday for that kind gesture.
The philanthropist went on to speak on the power of self love emphasising its importance. She noted that though bullies will always try to get under your skin, you can stop the ripple effect of their actions.
Tonto Dikeh also touched on optimism and positive affirmations. She reiterated that depression is an illness and love its medicine.
See her post below.
This was me 9/10 years ago, I’m here because I believed there was much more to life than my suitation… I wanted to badly believe God DIDNT hate me, I wanted to badly stop the hurt but it just kept coming so strong. I knew I was ready, I mean the pain was Excruciating.. Today was a perfect day to die I said, 🤦♀️ SMH God spared me, God showed me how much love he had for me that day.. Shoutout to @teebillz323 @donjazzy for coming to my rescue, I honestly pray for you everyday. Thank you can never be enough but THANK YOU❤️💐 . . There is always light at the end of the tunnel, I can’t over emphasize how much Self love can save you. It’s impossible to stop the bullies but you can stop the ripple effect of their bully WITH TRUE LOVE FOR ONES SELF.. Suicide has never been and will never be the answer, Don’t give any situation so much power over your life.. Life isn’t duplicated, mistakes can be corrected, Life can be better, that pain wouldn’t last forever. Love yourself so much you get IMMUNE TO BULLIES… Spread Love Your mind is a battle field, you must continuously guard it. Take charge of your life,Optimism is the key. Learn to care less about others opinion about you, because that speaks more of who they are than of who you are!! Learn to Know and walk who you are, Learn to speak Postivity into your Soul. Depression is an illness and LOVE is the Medicine.. LOVE YOURSELF ENOUGH TO SEEK HELP!! Let Love Lead #RIPTOEVERYLOSTVIASUICIDE . . Thank you @ubifranklintriplemg for inspiring this post.Proud of you too Bro