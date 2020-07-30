Tonto Dikeh Reveals Don Jazzy and Tee Billz Saved Her Life When She was Suicidal

Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she was suicidal some 9/10 years ago but thankfully, she found a reason to live.

The actress shared this via social media as she posted a video of the late Izuchukwu Madubueze, the US based creative designer who shot himself dead after he was called out by a Twitter Influencer, Nanichi Anese in a case of sexual harassment.

Tonto stated in her post that at that time, the pain she felt was excruciating and she thought death would be the answer.

She credited the timely intervention of Don Jazzy and Tee Billz for rescuing her from that situation and revealed that she prays’ for them everyday for that kind gesture.

The philanthropist went on to speak on the power of self love emphasising its importance. She noted that though bullies will always try to get under your skin, you can stop the ripple effect of their actions.

Tonto Dikeh also touched on optimism and positive affirmations. She reiterated that depression is an illness and love its medicine.

See her post below.

